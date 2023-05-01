Today is Monday May 01, 2023
‘Cheers’ bar, ‘Tonight Show’ set among TV history at auction

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 10:54 am
DALLAS (AP) — A dizzying number of props, sets and costumes from television shows beloved by generations of viewers will be sold at auction next month. The collection James Comisar has spent over 30 years amassing includes “The Tonight Show” set Johnny Carson gave him after retiring, the timeworn living room from “All in the Family” and the bar where Sam Malone served customers on Cheers. Costumes being sold include the pink confection Barbara Eden wore in “I Dream of Jeannie” to costumes from “Star Trek.” Comisar, who after high school became a TV comedy writer, started tracking down and preserving television memorabilia in 1989. Online bidding begins Monday with Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.



