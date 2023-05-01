Today is Monday May 01, 2023
Tyler and Longview Bed Bath and Beyond stores are closing, offering sales

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 9:53 am
Tyler and Longview Bed Bath and Beyond stores are closing, offering salesTYLER — The Bed Bath and Beyond stores in Tyler and Longview are both closing and offering store-wide sales, according to employees. Local store employees confirmed to our news partner KETK that they are closing and that everything in the store is between 10% and 30% off. Bed Bath and Beyond’s website said similar sales are happening across the country. The stores in East Texas are closing along with every Bed Bath & Beyond store nationwide after the chain filled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier in April, according to the Associated Press. It is unknown when the stores will officially close but the last day to use any gift cards or store credit is May 8, 2023, according to the company’s website.



