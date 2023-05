TxDOT announces FM 768 widening project in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 9:43 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Beginning Monday, May 8, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin widening operations on FM 768 in Jacksonville. The work will widen the roadway from 18 feet to 23 feet, from Loop 456 in Jacksonville to FM 22. Motorists should expect lane closures while work is in progress with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Delays are expected.

