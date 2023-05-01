‘The Morning Show’ nabs early fourth season renewal from Apple TV+

Months ahead of its fall season 3 premiere, The Morning Show has snagged a fourth season pickup from Apple TV+, according to Deadline.

Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are reportedly locked in through the end of season 3 and are expected to sign on for the fourth season as soon as they work out their busy schedules. There's also an option for a fifth season, per the outlet.

Julianna Marguiles will also be back for season 3, reprising her role as news anchor Laura Peterson, along with series newcomer Jon Hamm, who'll play a media mogul who gives Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison a “run for his money,” according to Apple TV+. 42's Nicole Beharie also joins the cast as a new TMS anchor, and Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales will also appear in recurring roles.

The series also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The show’s second season, which ran in fall 2021, was set a year earlier and closed with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging through UBA.

