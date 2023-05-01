Today is Monday May 01, 2023
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 3:54 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is making its own attempt at speedy asylum screenings at the border, insisting it will be different than under President Donald Trump. Interviews will be done exclusively by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, not by Border Patrol agents, and there will be access to legal counsel. Some advocates for immigrants are doubtful. Generally, about three in four asylum-seekers pass initial screenings. Under Trump’s speedy screening, it was roughly flipped. Internal government watchdog agencies were sharply critical of the fast turnarounds and difficulties with access to legal counsel.



