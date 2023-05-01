Today is Monday May 01, 2023
Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2023 at 3:53 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man whose wife and 9-year-old son were killed with three other people north of Houston says the attack began after he asked a neighbor to shoot his gun further away from his home. Wilson Garcia said the attack began 10 to 20 minutes after the man refused his request. The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large late Sunday despite a search involving more than 200 police from multiple jurisdictions. Authorities are offering $80,000 for any information about Oropeza’s whereabouts, but the FBI special agent in charge says investigators have zero leads.



