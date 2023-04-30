Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm

The Longview Police Department said Saturday 63-year-old Mark Horner was discovered dead in Marion County. According to our news partner KETK, Horner, a teacher for Trinity School Of Texas had been missing since April 19th. It was reported that Chase County Kansas Sheriff’s Department said they may have seen Horner in their area. That proved to be false. The Marion County Sheriff’s department, who are conducting the investigation say there are not signs of foul play in the death of Mark Horner.

