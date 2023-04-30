Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Are there any more real cowboys?” Neil Young sang Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl on a rare evening when he was neither the headliner nor, at age 77, even close to the oldest artist on the bill. Providing an instant answer, Willie Nelson, wearing a cowboy hat and red-white-and-blue guitar strap, slowly strolled on to the stage on his 90th birthday, bringing the crowd of more than 17,000 to its feet.

Nelson sat in a chair — one of the few onstage concessions he’s made to age — and joined Young for the rest of their 1985 duet, “Are There Any More Real Cowboys?” “I want to thank all the artists who came out tonight to help celebrate whatever it is we’re celebrating,” said Nelson, feigning senility and getting a laugh. The moment came three hours into the first of a two-night celebration of the country legend at the open-air Los Angeles amphitheater, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute. “As a kid growing up in Texas, it seemed like there was nothing bigger than Willie Nelson,” said Owen Wilson, one of the evening’s emcees along with Helen Mirren, Ethan Hawke and Jennifer Garner. “And looking out at the Hollywood Bowl tonight, it still feels like there’s nothing bigger than Willie Nelson.

After Young, Nelson brought out George Strait, a country superstar of the following generation, for their self-referential duet, “Sing One With Willie,” followed by the Willie perennial, “Pancho and Lefty,” with Strait singing the part once played by the late Merle Haggard. Nelson then shouted, “Come out and roll one with me Snoop!” Strutting out came rapper Snoop Dogg, sitting next to Nelson as they launched into their stoner anthem, “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.” Perhaps fittingly, each seemed to forget the words at times. The two friends looked too happy to care.

Miranda Lambert thrilled them with a rousing, sing-along version of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” Nelson’s 1978 hit with Waylon Jennings. The Chicks blazed through 1970′s “Bloody Mary Morning” at the same break-neck pace that Willie and his Family Band played it live in their prime. Nelson has outlived nearly every member of that band, which backed him for decades of constant touring and recording. His little sister and piano player, Bobbie Nelson, died last year. She got her own tribute from Norah Jones, who banged the keys through the younger Nelson’s saloon-style solo song, “Down Yonder,” from Willie Nelson’s definitive 1975 album, “Red Headed Stranger.

Nelson brought out all the evening’s artists to join him for the Carter Family’s 1935 song, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” a longtime live favorite of his and the classic closing song for all of country music. It was clearly intended to be the end, as Hawke took the mic and started to thank everyone for coming. But the 90-year-old wasn’t ready to stop. He interrupted and broke into Mac Davis’ “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” which Nelson and his sons recorded in 2019. It was a funny choice for a final song, but its chorus was a perfect comic coda for a man who had been drowned in adoration all night: “To know me is to love me, I must be a hell of a man. Oh lord, it’s hard to be humble. But I’m doing the best that I can.”

