Former Arp and Longhorn player DeMarvion Overshown drafted by Dallas

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2023 at 9:28 am

TYLER — On Friday night, DeMarvion Overshown alongside family and friends in Tyler, got to hear his name called, getting drafted by the Cowboys in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL draft. According to our news partner KETK, after playing safety in Arp, Overshown signed with the Texas Longhorns, where he moved over to linebacker and led the Horns in tackles. Now he will get the chance to showcase the skills he learned in Arp and in Austin and take them to his new football home in Dallas.

