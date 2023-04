Bullard Brookshire’s evacuated after threat Saturday

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2023 at 7:21 am

BULLARD – The Brookshire’s grocery was evacuated Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, store management received a anonymous phone call that a “device” had been placed inside the store. Bullard police conducted a search and issued an all clear after no device had been found. The Bullard Police Department is continuing an investigation in the case.

