Today is Saturday April 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities make arrest in Henderson Co Murder

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2023 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities make arrest in Henderson Co MurderHENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office report a shooting in rural Henderson county that left one person dead late Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, officials say they found 27-year-old Justin Jordan at that location with multiple gunshot wounds. Jordan later died of those wounds. Also at the scene, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Alan Jones, age 30. He admitted shooting the decedent. Jones was then arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Henderson County jail. Jail records show that Jones has not yet received bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC