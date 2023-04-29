Authorities make arrest in Henderson Co Murder

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2023 at 5:06 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office report a shooting in rural Henderson county that left one person dead late Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, officials say they found 27-year-old Justin Jordan at that location with multiple gunshot wounds. Jordan later died of those wounds. Also at the scene, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody Alan Jones, age 30. He admitted shooting the decedent. Jones was then arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Henderson County jail. Jail records show that Jones has not yet received bond.

Go Back