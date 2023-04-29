Stars bounce Wild in 6 with 4-1 win behind Hintz, Oettinger

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2023 at 5:59 am

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jake Oettinger had the privilege of playing in front of his family and the thrill of backstopping the Dallas Stars to a clinching win in his native Minnesota.

Ryan Suter had the satisfaction of beating his former team that bought out his contract two years ago.

The Stars had all kinds of reasons to cherish this victory, including a little extra rest.

Roope Hintz got Dallas going early, Oettinger stonewalled his home-state team again and the Stars eliminated the Wild 4-1 in Game 6 of their first-round NHL playoff series on Friday night.

“I think the guys knew how important it was for both of us,” Suter said, “and everyone really stepped up and competed hard for us.”

Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment scored in the second period, when a burst by the Stars — swooping in for the finish — outshot the Wild 18-5. Max Domi had an empty-netter in the final minute.

Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who advanced to face the Colorado-Seattle winner. The Avalanche beat the Kraken on Friday to force Game 7.

Oettinger was bidding for his second shutout of the series before Freddy Gaudreau scored for the Wild with 7:07 left.

“He’s our brick wall back there, and we trust him. Any time we make mistakes, he’s there for us,” Marchment said. “We wouldn’t be here without him.”

