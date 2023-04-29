Today is Saturday April 29, 2023
Will ‘Stranger Things’ metalhead Joseph Quinn shred in ‘Gladiator’ sequel?

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2023 at 1:26 am
Netflix

The sequel to Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic Gladiator could feature Hawkins, Indiana's resident metalhead.

The Hollywood Reporter says Joseph Quinn — who became a viral sensation for his rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in the most recent season of Stranger Things — is in talks to join the anticipated follow-up.

As reported, the new movie will have Oscar nominee Paul Mescal playing a grown-up Lucius, the son of returning star Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, the sister of Joaquin Phoenix's evil Emperor Commodus in the original. Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Banshees of Inisherin's Academy Award-nominated scene-stealer Barry Keoghan also star, notes the trade.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



