Grand opening: Long-standing P.T. Cole Park in Tyler renovated

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 2:52 pm

TYLER — There are many changes to P.T. Cole Park which has been in the community since 1955. Tyler Parks and Recreation along with city councilmen welcomed the new park with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, this has been a working project in the community since October 2022. The 2.3-acre park has playground equipment, basketball courts and a splash pad for the hot East Texas summers. District 2 councilman Broderick McGee said this is a way for children to make new memories. “It’s going to be exciting that you know for years to come, they’ll be able to come back to this park still here and bring their kids,” said McGee.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren had a blast going down one of the playground’s slides head-first. One project left to do is the 1.3-acre soccer field that is still under construction. Members who had a hand in this project are also excited for the mural that was painted on the restrooms by locals who will sign the mural soon.

Go Back