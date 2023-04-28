Today is Friday April 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Person of interest being questioned in fatal shooting of Detroit neurosurgeon

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 12:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ascension Michigan

(NEW YORK) -- A person of interest is being questioned in connection to the fatal shooting of a Michigan neurosurgeon, authorities said Friday.

The body of 53-year-old Devon Hoover was discovered Sunday evening when officers responded to a house for a well-being check that was requested by the doctor's family, Detroit police said.

The person of interest was taken into custody Friday morning on an unrelated charge, Detroit police Chief James White told reporters.

"We're confident that this person has information about what transpired," White said.

Police believe Hoover and the suspect "knew each other," White said, stressing that the crime "was not a random act."

"We have no reason to believe that the community is at any risk," he added.

Hoover -- who had "a special interest in the treatment of neck and back disorders" -- "was a dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family," according to his employer, Ascension Michigan. "Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time."

White said Friday that police are still actively investigating and he encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC