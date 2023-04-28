Today is Friday April 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The Gang Returns June 7: FXX releases tease of 16th season of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 12:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FXX

The gang from Paddy's is back. FXX has released a celebratory snippet to announce that its long-running sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming back for its 16th season on June 7.

Co-creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton — as well as McElhenney's wife, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito — are shown celebrating throughout the clip, with Day's Charlie asking at the outset, "You wanna start some kinda cheer or something?"

What follows are a series of quick clips of the upcoming season, including Olson's Dee getting choked off her feet, Charlie victoriously brandishing a sword atop a pile of junk, the boys in a wrestling ring wearing eagle costumes and lots of screaming.

It also ends with everybody at Paddy's Bar laughing at Dee's expense, in an apparent gag called "The Joke's On You."

The series also streams on Hulu.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC