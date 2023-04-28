Today is Friday April 28, 2023
Arp High School senior dies after car strikes tree

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 10:27 am
Arp High School senior dies after car strikes treeSMITH COUNTY — An Arp High School senior died after a Wednesday afternoon crash on CR 285 south of Tyler. According to a preliminary DPS report and our news partner KETK, a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on the roadway during rainy conditions, when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, identified as Thomas Fuller, 17 of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS reported he was not wearing a seat-belt. According to Arp ISD, Fuller was a member of the football team, power-lifting team and ran track during his junior year. Grief counselors are available for Arp ISD students and staff as needed on all three campuses.

Stewart Family Funeral Home,  in Tyler, will be handling arrangements. Visitation: Sunday Apr. 30, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service: Monday May 1, 10:00 a.m.



