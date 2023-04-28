Today is Friday April 28, 2023
Exxon ups production to counter falling prices in record Q1

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 9:27 am
IRVING (AP) Exxon Mobil’s profit more than doubled in the first quarter as the oil and natural gas company overcame declining prices by producing more oil. Exxon Mobil Corp. earned $11.43 billion, or $2.79 per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier it earned $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.83 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for earnings of $2.65 per share.



