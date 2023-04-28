Four teens arrested in connection to Texas after-prom party shooting that wounded 11

(JASPER, Texas) -- Four teenagers have been arrested in the wake of a shooting that injured 11 people at an after-prom party at a home in Texas, authorities announced on Friday.

The suspects, an 18-year-old man and three 19-year-old men, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaged in organized criminal activity, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

About 250 people were at the home at the time of the early Sunday morning shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities ask anyone with information to come forward.

