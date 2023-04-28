Martin Scorsese tells Leonardo DiCaprio why ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was “hard to make as a New Yorker”

Martin Scorsese unveiled the teaser for his upcoming crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon during an appearance at CinemaCon on Thursday and also shared that the film was tough to make given that his home is in New York.

“It wasn’t an easy film to make,” he said while being interviewed by one of the film's stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety. “I am a New Yorker, and there were prairies out there. Wild horses. Coyotes...”

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where a string of brutal murders, known as the Reign of Terror, struck members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, leading to the formation of the FBI.

“This is a big screen movie, and that’s what we made,” Scorsese told the crowd during Paramount’s presentation. He promised a story told on an “epic scale.”

Along with DiCaprio, the film stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit theaters on October 6.

