Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim granted temporary order of protection

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 7:28 am

Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection on Thursday ahead of his scheduled May 8 court appearance for domestic violence charges.

"This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him," Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to ABC.

A full temporary order of protection means that the two parties must not have any direct or third-party contact, which remains in effect until the next court date.

Chaudry insisted, "We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence."

The statement continued, "In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described). In fact, the forensic medical expert’s opinion shows that the woman is lying."

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. New York police responded to a 911 call and took Majors into custody. The unnamed victim was hospitalized with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

Following his arrest, multiple women have come forward with abuse allegations and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney, according to Variety.

