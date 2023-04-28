MLB tells Braves to stop celebrating home runs with big hat

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 6:27 am

ByJOON LEE

The Atlanta Braves have been celebrating home runs with an oversized hat this season, but MLB is putting a stop to that.

Major League Baseball has told the Braves they can no longer sport the oversized baseball cap to celebrate home runs after the league heard complaints from New Era, the manufacturer of the official on-field cap.

The Braves began the celebration after More than Sports, a local sports memorabilia collector, gave the hat to Ozzie Albies and A.J. Minter during opening weekend.

The Braves confirmed to WSB-TV in Atlanta that MLB nixed the celebration because of the request from New Era. The larger-than-life hat received a lot of play, as Atlanta currently ranks second in baseball in homers, trailing just the Tampa Bay Rays.

The celebration had become a fan favorite in a few short weeks, inspiring social media content. But fans noticed the absence of the hat this week, drawing negative feedback on social media.

