Today is Friday April 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


MLB tells Braves to stop celebrating home runs with big hat

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 6:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByJOON LEE

The Atlanta Braves have been celebrating home runs with an oversized hat this season, but MLB is putting a stop to that.

Major League Baseball has told the Braves they can no longer sport the oversized baseball cap to celebrate home runs after the league heard complaints from New Era, the manufacturer of the official on-field cap.

The Braves began the celebration after More than Sports, a local sports memorabilia collector, gave the hat to Ozzie Albies and A.J. Minter during opening weekend.

The Braves confirmed to WSB-TV in Atlanta that MLB nixed the celebration because of the request from New Era. The larger-than-life hat received a lot of play, as Atlanta currently ranks second in baseball in homers, trailing just the Tampa Bay Rays.

The celebration had become a fan favorite in a few short weeks, inspiring social media content. But fans noticed the absence of the hat this week, drawing negative feedback on social media.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC