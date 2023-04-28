Top guard transfer Max Abmas commits to Texas

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2023 at 6:25 am

ByJEFF BORZELLO

Former Oral Roberts star Max Abmas, the best available guard in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday.

Abmas chose the Longhorns over Kansas State and others.

The breakout star of the 2021 NCAA tournament and the nation’s leading scorer that season, Abmas was the Summit League Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2023. He was ninth in the country in scoring this past season, averaging 21.9 points per game, while also grabbing 4.4 rebounds and making 4 assists. He shot 37.3% from 3.

He was fifth nationally in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 22.8 points, and led the country in scoring in 2020-21 at 24.5 points.

Abmas rose to national prominence during the 2021 NCAA tournament, leading 15-seed Oral Roberts to a stunning run during which it upset 2-seed Ohio State and 7-seed Florida before falling by two to Arkansas in the Sweet 16. He averaged 26.7 points in the three games.

In Austin, Abmas likely will team with returning starter Tyrese Hunter in the backcourt, while coach Rodney Terry recently upgraded the frontcourt by adding shot-blocker Kadin Shedrick from Virginia. Forward Dylan Disu announced he is returning for his extra year of eligibility. Texas also will welcome Ron Holland, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2023 high school class.

Go Back