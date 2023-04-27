Texans impacted by severe weather urged to report damage in state survey

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 5:44 pm

TYLER — After severe weather caused damage across Texas this week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is urging all impacted Texans to report property damage to a TDEM survey. According to our news partner KETK, Texas residents are encouraged to self-submit damages to their homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey.

“Reporting storm damage is a critical step to helping Texas communities recover from this severe weather,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “I encourage all Texans whose properties are affected by this week’s storms to submit damage information through our online reporting tool at damage.tdem.texas.gov. ”The survey can be filled out online in English or Spanish here, by clicking “Severe Weather April 26th – Ongoing.” Information received by the state in the iSAT survey helps emergency management officials to understand the damage that occurred and whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance and identify any immediate resource needs

