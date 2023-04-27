Today is Thursday April 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texans impacted by severe weather urged to report damage in state survey

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 5:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Texans impacted by severe weather urged to report damage in state surveyTYLER — After severe weather caused damage across Texas this week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is urging all impacted Texans to report property damage to a TDEM survey. According to our news partner KETK, Texas residents are encouraged to self-submit damages to their homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage survey.
“Reporting storm damage is a critical step to helping Texas communities recover from this severe weather,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “I encourage all Texans whose properties are affected by this week’s storms to submit damage information through our online reporting tool at damage.tdem.texas.gov. ”The survey can be filled out online in English or Spanish here, by clicking “Severe Weather April 26th – Ongoing.” Information received by the state in the iSAT survey helps emergency management officials to understand the damage that occurred and whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance and identify any immediate resource needs



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC