It’s not about the climate. (And it sure as hell isn’t about you.)

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 5:19 pm

On prior occasions in this space (including here, here and here) I have opined that a small cabal of mostly Ivy-educated, mostly coastal and mostly Democrat – with some squishy RINOs thrown in for appearance — elites have been sticking it to ordinary Americans for at least the past 30 years.

An unholy alliance has formed between and among entrenched Washington politicians, the permanent Washington bureaucracy, the marquee names in media and show business and CEOs of once proudly capitalist and pro-American companies. The goal of this alliance has been and continues to be the accumulation of wealth and power at the expense of ordinary Americans – that is, the people in the derisively named “flyover country” who go to work every morning to feed their families, cover the mortgage payment and pay their taxes.

This alliance exists largely outside the reach of the ballot box and is mostly exempt from the critical scrutiny that a properly functioning news media would provide.

Month-in, month-out, year-in, year-out, people in the great American middle class have suffered silently as, by increments, their wealth, status and prospects have eroded.

But a potential clash is brewing.

Ginned up fears of a world-ending “climate crisis” are driving the pursuit of a “green” agenda that will have an enormous impact on the wealth, mobility and ultimately the happiness of ordinary Americans.

The climate crisis crowd is divided into two camps. On one hand are lefty academics, celebrities, heads-full-of-mush college students and opportunistic politicians. Call this camp the “true believers.”

The other camp consists of the elites – the C-suite executives, top Democrat politicians, scientists cashing in on agenda-driven climate “research,” and uber-rich greenies who all agree with Treasury secretary Janet Yellen when she says that global warming is, “…the greatest economic opportunity of our time.”

As always, the true believers serve as useful idiots to the elites.

Left to their pursuits, the elites stand to further enrich themselves while simultaneously immiserating the poor, the middle and the working class. The green agenda seeks to have the hoi polloi living in smaller homes, consuming more expensive food, producing fewer offspring and having less mobility while the elites live in gated coastal enclaves and travel by private jet.

The push by the Biden administration and by states like California to curtail the availability of gasoline-powered cars in favor of more expensive EVs will eliminate tens of thousands – McKinsey & Company estimates 30 percent – of U.S. manufacturing jobs. Basic transportation (read: freedom of movement) will be less affordable for a huge swath of the American populace, forcing increased reliance on government-provided public transportation.

All the while China will be laughing. China controls most of the critical raw material inputs for the manufacture of EVs. So, too, will Warren Buffet, who is a major shareholder in BYD, China’s state-owned EV manufacturer. So will the CEOs of the American corporations, banks and hedge funds who are leveraging U.S. government (read: taxpayer) subsidies for “green energy” into profits for themselves and their respective institutions. So will leftist politicians, to whom an ever increasing cohort of government-dependent Americans will be electorally indebted for the necessities of life.

As the rising cost of basic transportation, food and housing makes ordinary Americans poorer, China and America’s corporate, academic and political elites get richer.

There’s nothing wrong with EVs competing in the marketplace for transportation. The same for policies that promote efficient energy production and usage together with responsible stewardship of the planet.

But that’s not what’s happening. What’s happening is cynical manipulation of Western economies that uses the “climate crisis” as an excuse for the purpose of enriching the few while impoverishing the many.

It remains to be seen if the many will obligingly stand for it.

