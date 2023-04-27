Today is Thursday April 27, 2023
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ explodes into CinemaCon with a two-day-early release date

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 4:49 pm
Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise just can't wait to get back to the movies.

The star and producer of one of the biggest hits of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick, sent a message to attendees at the CinemaCon confab in Las Vegas Thursday that another huge movie he produced, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, will come to theaters two days earlier than previously announced.

It now will open July 12.

Along with the news, the trade says Cruise gave his blessing to show off 20 minutes of the forthcoming film, a massive chase scene that sees Tom and co-star Hayley Atwell handcuffed together, with Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Pom Klementieff as an assassin in pursuit.

As reported, recurring M:I players Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Rebecca Ferguson also star, as does original Impossible heavy Henry Czerny.

Also directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning Part Two is slated for a June 28, 2024, release — unless Tom decides to bump that up, too.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



