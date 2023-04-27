Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps temporarily closed

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 4:51 pm

TYLER — Due to recent heavy rains in the area, the Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps will be temporarily closed and the lakes are closed to boat traffic from lake residents, the City of Tyler announced. The lakes are currently at an elevation of 376.4 feet Mean Sea Level and are continuing to rise. The ramps are closed due to hazards from debris that washed into the lakes from recent rains. This is also an effort to reduce damage to the shoreline caused by boat wakes. The closure is effective until further notice and Tyler Water Utilities anticipates reopening the ramps once lake levels decrease.

