CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System receives national recognition for stroke care

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 4:51 pm

LONGVIEW – Two achievement awards are heading CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System’s way for demonstrating commitment to stroke care, according to our news partner KETK. These achievements highlight the hospital’s following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions. Studies show that someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds, with strokes being the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, a participant in the Get with the Guidelines program, qualified for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview and Marshall both received “gold plus honor roll elite” recognition for stroke care and “gold plus honor roll” recognition for type 2 diabetes care.

“We are pleased to recognize CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

To recognize EMS professionals and hospital staff that ensure the East Texas community receives world-class quality care, and also celebrate the awards, each hospital will be holding a reception to honor the caregivers who made earning these awards possible.

