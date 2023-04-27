Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 2:23 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man paused his dinner date to fatally shoot an individual who had allegedly posed as a parking attendant and scammed him out of $40. Erick Aguirre has been charged with murder in the April 11 death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix. During a court hearing on Thursday, Aguirre’s bond was set at $200,000. His attorney, Brent Mayr, declined to comment. According to court records, police allege Aguirre retrieved a gun from his car after being told Nix was not a parking attendant as he was on a date at a Houston restaurant. Police allege Aguirre shot Nix and then continued with his date.

