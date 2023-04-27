Today is Thursday April 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 2:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man paused his dinner date to fatally shoot an individual who had allegedly posed as a parking attendant and scammed him out of $40. Erick Aguirre has been charged with murder in the April 11 death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix. During a court hearing on Thursday, Aguirre’s bond was set at $200,000. His attorney, Brent Mayr, declined to comment. According to court records, police allege Aguirre retrieved a gun from his car after being told Nix was not a parking attendant as he was on a date at a Houston restaurant. Police allege Aguirre shot Nix and then continued with his date.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC