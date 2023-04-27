Today is Thursday April 27, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger to reportedly open 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 1:37 pm
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Action icon and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will reportedly kick off this year's White House Correspondents Dinner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The star will reportedly take part in a pretaped cold open to start the proceedings, which will take place on April 29, but it's not yet known what that will be.

Comedian and Daily Show personality Roy Wood Jr. will host this year's event, which will also be attended by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and stars including Rosario Dawson, Tony winner John Leguizamo, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



