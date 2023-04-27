Famous Wendy’s chili now coming to the canned aisle in grocery stores

(NEW YORK) -- An iconic Wendy's menu item will soon be available to consumers without pulling up to a drive-thru window.

On Wednesday, Wendy's announced a partnership with Conagra Brands to bring its beloved chili into kitchens across the country.

Starting this summer, local retailers and grocers, plus select online retailers, will roll out cans of Wendy's Chili with Beans for $4.99.

The CPG innovation of the fast food dish was co-created with Wendy’s chefs, made with 100% all-natural beef and 29 grams of protein per can.

