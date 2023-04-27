Today is Thursday April 27, 2023
Suit over Texas woman’s jail death settles for $7 million

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 10:41 am
DALLAS (AP) — A lawyer says a for-profit company that ran a Texas jail has agreed to a $7 million settlement in a lawsuit over the 2019 death of a woman who jail staff allegedly neglected as her health deteriorated. Attorney Erik Heipt says the payout over Holly Barlow-Austin’s death is among the largest settlements of its kind. Barlow-Austin’s family sued LaSalle Corrections, Bowie County and several staff at the Texarkana jail. Court records don’t say what share of the settlement was paid by which defendant. A lawyer for LaSalle didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.



