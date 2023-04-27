Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ ‘Ghosted’ becomes Apple TV+’s most-watched movie

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 9:25 am

Apple TV+

Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, has become the most-watched movie debut to date for Apple TV+, according to Deadline.

The movie, which debuted April 21, saw viewership climb through Tuesday, pulling in 328,500 viewers, according to numbers crunched by streaming tracker Samba TV.

That tops the first two days of Apple TV+'s previous hits, the 2021 sci-fi film Finch with Tom Hanks, 2022's Ryan Reynolds/Will Ferrell holiday musical Spirited, and last month's video game-centered thriller Tetris, according to data quoted by the trade.

Ghosted has Evans playing a man whose "grand romantic gesture" -- following the "perfect" woman who ghosted him to Europe -- exposes her job as an international spy.

