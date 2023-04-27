Unleash the ‘Beasts’: Paramount drops new trailer to ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 9:25 am

Paramount Pictures

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures dropped an action-packed trailer for its June 9 release, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Set in 1994, the movie has In The Heights' Anthony Ramos as a human caught in the middle of an intergalactic conflict: Fan favorites like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime (veteran Peter Cullen) must team up with once-hidden robots in disguise that take the form of fearsome jungle creatures known as The Maximals, to face Unicron, a massive, planet-eating robot.

"How big is this guy?" Ramos' military vet character asks Prime, only to have one of the Autobots, Mirage (Pete Davidson), quip, "Well, he eats planets, so, like, way bigger than a planet."

Later, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh's voice can be heard coming from a robotic eagle, Airazor, who urges Prime, "Optimus, we must trust each other to protect the home we all share."

The gorilla-like leader of The Maximals, Optimus Primal, is voiced by Ron Perlman. He tells Prime, "This is about the fate of all living things."

Prime answers, "Let them come."

What follows are clips from a bonkers action set piece, which has the Autobots riding on the backs of the bot beasts, fighting an army of robotic scorpions.

The movie also features Dominique Fishback, and the voices of Pose Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez as the Transformer ninja Nightbird, Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage as Unicron's enforcer Scourge and Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández as the Autobot Wheeljack.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back