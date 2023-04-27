The Container Store will accept Bed Bath & Beyond coupons through May

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2023 at 8:52 am

KenWiedemann/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- On the heels of Bed Bath and Beyond filing for bankruptcy and planning to close all of its stores, The Container Store has good news for customers with excess blue coupons.

Through the end of May, The Container Store will accept the commonly seen coupons from its home organization competitor.

On Wednesday, the Coppell, Texas-based company announced it would offer a 20% discount off any single item through May 31 "for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location."

After the bankruptcy news, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would no longer accept coupons after Wednesday.

In a tweet, The Container Store also mentioned its "blue coupon" offer along with a wink-face emoji as a nod to the reference.

So. Much. NEW. Bring in a blue coupon 😉 to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college. Terms and conditions apply. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. #TheContainerStore pic.twitter.com/o8kp8csZC8 — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 26, 2023

In a statement to ABC News, a representative for Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY confirmed that "customers' registry data is safe" and existing registries can still be viewed.

The statement continued, "We expect to partner with an alternative platform where customers will be able to transfer their data and complete their registry. No new registries will be created. We are focused on providing updates as quickly as practicable and are working to provide details in the coming days."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back