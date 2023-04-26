Today is Wednesday April 26, 2023
East Texas big rig chase ends with an arrest

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 7:24 pm
East Texas big rig chase ends with an arrestNACOGDOCHES – An out of state truck driver led authorities on a chase through East Texas on Monday. Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to intercept the driver, 61-year-old Ed Solomon of Illinois. According to our news partner KETK, The deputies encountered him in Nacogdoches and trailed him into Rusk county.

They were asked by the company that employed Solomon that he be pulled over, he refused. There Rusk County Sheriff’s officers threw out spike strips to stop the 18-wheel vehicle. At that time, EMS was called to access Solomon’s health. He was then taken to Rusk County jail and was booked for evading arrest.



