Teen driver, 3 others seriously injured after head-on crash with school bus in New York

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 6:26 pm

WABC

(NEW YORK) -- Four people, including an unlicensed teenage driver, were seriously injured when their car crashed head-on into a school bus in New York state on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. local time in Westchester County, in the area of Mount Kisco.

The New Castle Police Department said officers responded to a "head-on accident" involving a Yorktown Central School District bus and a 2016 Honda Accord driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old from Bedford Hills.

The preliminary investigation found that the driver of the Honda Accord "lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on," the New Castle Police Department said in a statement.

The driver and his three passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said, who did not specify how many people were on board.

Westchester Medical Center told ABC New York station WABC that nine people total were injured in the crash.

Aerial footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the front of the Honda Accord and the school bus.

Multiple police, fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene.

Residents were advised to avoid the area "due to a serious accident and investigation."

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation into the crash, police said.

