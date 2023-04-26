Severe weather, including hail, threatens Texas and Florida

ABC News

(HOUSTON) -- Parts of Texas and Florida are under threat of severe weather Wednesday, including potentially damaging, giant hail.

Severe storms, including a tornado threat, are forecast in Texas as a powerful storm system moves across the South Wednesday.

There is an enhanced threat for severe storms across north-central Texas as a powerful storm system moves across the South.

Potentially strong tornadoes, large destructive hail and damaging winds are expected across the region starting late Wednesday afternoon and lasting into the night.

"The potential for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will maximize south of I-20 this afternoon/evening," through 8 p.m. CT, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated hail up to the size of quarters is possible throughout the evening, NWS said.

The severe weather comes after damaging storms were reported from Texas to Colorado on Tuesday, including damage near Lubbock, Texas.

Meanwhile, a separate storm system is expected to bring severe weather to a large swath of Florida on Wednesday, with the rare threat of huge hail possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from Gainesville to Orlando to Miami through 9 p.m. ET. The main threat will be potentially baseball-sized hail, according to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds are also expected.

The threat comes after hail was reported in parts of Florida on Tuesday.

