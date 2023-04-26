Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A small New Mexico town near Albuquerque adopted an ordinance Wednesday aimed at blocking the distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail, extending a wave of local government restrictions on abortion. The ordinance won approval by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood, a community of about 6,000 residents separated by a mountain pass from metropolitan Albuquerque. It aims to enforce provisions of a 19th century federal law that once prohibited mail shipments of abortion materials.

Edgewood commissioners acknowledged that the ordinance would be difficult to enforce — relying on private citizens to bring civil lawsuits against violators with damages capped at $100,000. They said legal changes could be be costly after a municipal liability insurance pool refused coverage to Edgewood. Commissioner Sterling Donner was undeterred, at an evening meeting that stretched past midnight into Wednesday. “We want to join our allies in the state that are doing the same things,” he said. “It’s time to rise up, it’s time to fight … for the rights of these unborn children.”

The commission agreed to accept free legal representation from Texas-based attorney Jonathan Mitchell — an architect of the anti-abortion legislation in Texas and local government restrictions on abortion within several states.

Go Back