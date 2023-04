Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) β€” A small New Mexico town near Albuquerque adopted an ordinance Wednesday aimed at blocking the distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail, extending a wave of local government restrictions on abortion. The ordinance won approval by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood, a community of about 6,000 residents separated by a mountain pass from metropolitan Albuquerque. It aims to enforce provisions of a 19th century federal law that once prohibited mail shipments of abortion materials.

Edgewood commissioners acknowledged that the ordinance would be difficult to enforce β€” relying on private citizens to bring civil lawsuits against violators with damages capped at $100,000. They said legal changes could be be costly after a municipal liability insurance pool refused coverage to Edgewood. Commissioner Sterling Donner was undeterred, at an evening meeting that stretched past midnight into Wednesday. β€œWe want to join our allies in the state that are doing the same things,” he said. β€œIt’s time to rise up, it’s time to fight … for the rights of these unborn children.”

The commission agreed to accept free legal representation from Texas-based attorney Jonathan Mitchell β€” an architect of the anti-abortion legislation in Texas and local government restrictions on abortion within several states.

