Texas House passes bill to add SFA to UT system

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 2:30 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Texas House passed a bill on Wednesday bringing Stephen F. Austin State University into the University of Texas system. The bill now goes to Governor Greg Abbott for signature. The bill was filed at the end of February and passed the Texas Senate on April 17 ahead of its Texas House approval on Wednesday. Included in the bill, SFA will now be enrolled in the Permanent University Fund system, and the university’s new name will be “Stephen F. Austin State University, a member of The University of Texas System.” The school colors will remain unchanged.

“The first line of our school song goes like this, ‘Oh future bright ‘neath the purple and white. All hail to SFA.,’” SFA President Dr. Steve Westbrook said when the Texas Senate voted to abolish SFA as a standalone school. “Well, our future is going to be very bright indeed as the fourteenth member of the University of Texas System and our colors will still be purple and white. So, all hail to SFA.”

