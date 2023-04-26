In cookbook, Miranda Lambert reveals recipes that fed her

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 2:22 pm

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Country music star Miranda Lambert is dishing on the recipes from her family and friends in East Texas. Her new cookbook is called “Y’All Eat Yet?” and is equal parts Lambert’s family memoir, a guide to Texas-style entertaining and church potluck cookbook. Lambert says some of the first songs she wrote as a teeanger were inspired by hearing stories and life lessons over the dinner table. The Grammy-winning singer has a lot to celebrate as she heads into the Academy of Country Music on May 11 as the reigning entertainer of the year.

