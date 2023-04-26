Residents told to lock doors amid search for jail escapees

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 8:48 am

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are still hunting for four inmates, including one suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped from a Mississippi jail that has been under federal scrutiny. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching parts of the state Wednesday, with at least one county sheriff’s department telling residents to keep their doors locked and have no keys or weapons in their vehicles. Police say the inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend. Authorities say one of the prisoners stole a public works vehicle that was later recovered in a suburb of Houston.

