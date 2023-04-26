Today is Wednesday April 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Residents told to lock doors amid search for jail escapees

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 8:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are still hunting for four inmates, including one suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped from a Mississippi jail that has been under federal scrutiny. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching parts of the state Wednesday, with at least one county sheriff’s department telling residents to keep their doors locked and have no keys or weapons in their vehicles. Police say the inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend. Authorities say one of the prisoners stole a public works vehicle that was later recovered in a suburb of Houston.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC