Marshall Police tout successful drug take-back event

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 8:44 am

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department disposed of 253 pounds of unneeded medications collected from the April 22nd Drug Take Back event and the ongoing collection of the past six months. The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration on April 24 for incineration. The Marshall Police Department encourages residents to properly dispose of unwanted or unused medications. The public can bring them to the green drop box in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd., which is accessible all day, every day.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “That is dangerous and often tragic. Anyone in the community can turn in unwanted medication to the Marshall Police Department, safely and anonymously. There is no cost to our citizens, and we never collect any information from persons who use the drop box or drop off

at our events.”

Environmental changes can reduce prescription drug abuse. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, two thirds of teens who obtain pills not prescribed to them get them from familiar places like friends, family, or home medicine cabinets. Unfortunately, many adults do not properly dispose of their unneeded prescriptions, making it far

too easy for teens to get access.

Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency are partners in the Marshall Police Department’s effort to reduce substance abuse. The National Prescription Drug Take Back event is held twice a year and the MPD Lobby drop box is available every day. Disposing of medications in a responsible manner is one way to help fight the drug overdose epidemic.

Go Back