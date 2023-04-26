In Brief: Peri Gilpin returns as Roz for ‘Frasier’ reboot, and more

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 8:12 am

The Shark Is Broken, a stage comedy that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the classic 1975 movie Jaws, is heading to Broadway, Sonia Friedman Productions and Scott Landis announced on Tuesday. Ian Shaw -- son of the late Robert Shaw, who starred as the shark hunter Quint in the film -- wrote and stars in the production that "imagines what happened on board 'The Orca' when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster." Casting for the roles of Roy Scheider's Martin Brody and Richard Dreyfuss' Matt Hooper will be announced at a later date. Previews for The Shark Is Broken will begin July 25, at the John Golden Theatre with an official opening set for Thursday, August 10...

Frasier alum Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle, producer of the Seattle-based radio show, hosted by Kelsey Grammer's titular character will guest star in the Paramount+ sequel series, according to Deadline. When Frasier ended its run in 2004, Roz was promoted to station manager. Her role in the new series has yet to be revealed. Bebe Neuwirth is also set to return as Lilith Sternin in the sequel. The new series also stars Anders Keith as David, son of Niles and Daphne -- played respectively by David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves. Pierce will not return for the sequel...

"This summer, everything changes," reads the caption to the teaser trailer for season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher, which will mark Henry Cavill's final season on the show. "Now, for the first time, I understand real fear," Cavill’s character Geralt of Rivia is heard saying at the beginning of the clip, which also reveals the fantasy drama will return in two separate parts, premiering June 29 and July 27. Cavill announced he was leaving the Netflix series on Oct. 29 and that Liam Hemsworth was taking over the role for season 4...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back