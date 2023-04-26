Smith County Sheriff’s Office K9 Joker retires

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 6:03 am

SMITH COUNTY — K9 Joker officially retired on Tuesday after serving with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. He will retire with his handler Juan Cervantes. According to our news partner KETK, Joker is a seven and a half year old Belgian Malinois who has served Smith County for more than six years. Joker has aided officials with hundreds of operations from apprehension of criminals to finding missing persons.

