Today is Wednesday April 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2023 at 3:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has declined a request from the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify at a hearing next week on ethical standards at the court, instead providing the panel with a statement of ethics reaffirmed by the court’s justices. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., invited Roberts’ testimony last week. The invitation came after reports that detailed a close relationship between Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative donor from Texas. Harlan Crow had purchased properties belonging to Thomas and his family in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never reported, according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC