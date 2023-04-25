Today is Tuesday April 25, 2023
Texas bill proposes up to $25K for armed school ‘sentinels’

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 6:48 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools could offer stipends of up to $25,000 to staff members who add the role of armed campus “sentinels” to their regular duties under a proposal advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. With U.S. mass shootings on a record pace so far in 2023, there have been new calls among some lawmakers for more armed personnel in schools.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida proposed an $80 million federal program to fund armed officers in all U.S. schools. Texas already lets teachers carry guns under a voluntary program that requires firearm lessons but has drawn relatively few takers. Under the new proposal, armed personnel must also train in identifying students with mental health issues. The legislation, which overwhelmingly passed the Texas House with bipartisan support, now goes to the Senate where its prospects are uncertain. Texas lawmakers have only a few weeks left to pass any school safety measures before adjourning on May 29.



