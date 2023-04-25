Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 5:12 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of a total of $1.5 million. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Tuesday that 52-year-old Fola Alabi was also ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit his home. The victims were often women in their 70s and 80s and either widowed or divorced. The victims were from multiple states including Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota.

