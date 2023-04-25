Today is Tuesday April 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 5:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of a total of $1.5 million. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Tuesday that 52-year-old Fola Alabi was also ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit his home. The victims were often women in their 70s and 80s and either widowed or divorced. The victims were from multiple states including Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC