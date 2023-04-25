Smith County woman pleads guilty in 2022 kidnapping

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 6:49 pm

TYLER – A woman charged in a November 2022 of kidnapping a 5-year-old boy pleaded guilty Monday in Smith County court. 59-year-old Pamela Medlock was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication. According to our news partner KETK, Medlock made national news last year when she was identified as the prime suspect in the disappearance of an East Texas elementary school student.

The child’s grandparents reported the child missing. He was found with with Medlock after a state trooper stopped her near Colorado City, Texas. After the boy was back with his family, it was revealed that She was a family friend and took the child out for his birthday and didn’t return. Thus the kidnapping charge. The adjudication means that if Medlock completes the eight-year probation, she be eligible to have the kidnapping taken off her record.

