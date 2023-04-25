Today is Tuesday April 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


You’re a daddy, ‘arry! Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke welcome first child

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2023 at 12:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Expecto paturnum! ABC News has confirmed that former Harry Potter lead Daniel Radcliffe and longtime actress girlfriend, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-star Erin Darke, are now parents.

A rep for the actor passed along the good news, but didn't provide any details about whether it was a boy or a girl.

Incidentally, the news comes as the couple, who have been linked since 2012 when they met on the film Kill Your Darlings, were snapped in photos published by the Daily Mail as they pushed a stroller along the sidewalks of New York City.

It is the first child for both 33-year-old Radcliffe and Darke, 38.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC